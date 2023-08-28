Madurai train fire: Tour operator booked for carrying gas cylinder in train

A statement from Southern Railway revealed that passengers had taken cooking gas into the train and were cooking when the cylinder exploded, causing the death of nine people.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a criminal case against the tour operator for carrying a cooking gas cylinder in a Madurai train coach, leading to a blaze in which 9 pilgrims were charred to death, officials said on Sunday, August 27. A criminal case was registered against the operator under various sections of the IPC and Railways Act. Meanwhile the dead bodies of the 9 pilgrims were flown to Lucknow from Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. Indian Railways has also announced compensation. The identification of the deceased is being carried out after many people in the pilgrim groups were found missing.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Railway, AM Chowdhary, is in Madurai and is conducting inspection on the coach and is talking to the survivors. He is also meeting the injured who are admitted to the Railway hospital and at the Government Rajaji Medical College and Hospital at Madurai.

Nine people were killed and five injured in a private coach of the Punalur-Madurai Express that stopped at Madurai on August 26. The fire broke out at 5:15 am and was doused by 7:15 am. The fire was spotted on the private coach between platforms 5 and 6 during the early morning hours of August 26. A statement from Southern Railway revealed that passengers had taken cooking gas into the train and were cooking when the cylinder exploded. The fire was contained and did not spread to other compartments.