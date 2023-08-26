Madurai train fire caused by gas cylinder that passengers brought into coach

The fire in the train coach raises many questions about the security lapses at railway stations and the amenities provided to passengers when they book private party coaches on trains.

news Madurai Train Accident

The fire in a stationary train compartment that killed nine passengers in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, August 26, occurred when a cooking gas cylinder that was switched on, exploded. The passengers, who had carried the cylinder, were making tea around 5:15 am when it exploded. The accident raises questions about security lapses at the railway stations and the amenities provided to passengers when they book private party coaches under the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

A press release by Southern Railway said passengers had â€˜smuggledâ€™ cooking gas onto the train and were cooking when the cylinder exploded. Carrying inflammable and explosive articles on trains is a punishable offence under sections 67 (carriage of dangerous or offensive goods), 154 (endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission), 164 (unlawfully bringing dangerous goods on railways), and 165 (unlawfully bringing offensive goods on a railway) of The Railways Act 1989, with a punishment of up to three years in prison or a fine up to Rs 1,000 or both. Carrying gas cylinders, stove or lanterns, firecrackers, kerosene, petrol, lighters, and other inflammable articles is strictly prohibited, and carrying them would create a highly unsafe situation.

The videos of the site of the fire show a gas cylinder, fuel wood, sacks of vegetables, and a cooking stove. It is unclear how passengers were able to carry the cylinder with them on the train that originated from Lucknow and managed to skip all the security checks, including the Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

Around 64 passengers started their pilgrimage to Tamil Nadu to visit all the Hindu religious sites on August 17 from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. On August 25, they were in Kanniyakumari to visit several temples. After they offered prayers, they returned to their coach, which was attached to the Punalur-Madurai Express (16730) at Nagercoil. When the train reached the outskirts of Madurai, the coach was detached and kept at the Madurai stabling line between platforms 5 and 6, around a km away from the Madurai Railway Station.

The coach was in a secluded place without any platforms to have tea or to freshen up in the morning. Without options, passengers started to make tea in the coach, which was locked from inside around 5:15 am. The cylinder exploded when they tried to turn it on. Reports from the ground suggest that Fire and Rescue personnel arrived 30 minutes after the explosion, as no one had spotted the burning coach. The railway police, fire service personnel, and district administration reached the spot for rescue operations.

As of now, nine passengers have been declared dead. Of the nine dead, three were women and five were men. Among the deceased, two were identified as Sapdaman Singh (64) and Mithileshwari (65) from Uttar Pradesh. The injured passengers were sent to Rajaji Hospital and Railway Hospital in Madurai for further treatment. According to the reports, they were in Madurai to visit Meenakshi Amman temple and Rameshwaram as per their pilgrimage schedule. They were scheduled to return to Chennai on Sunday by Ananthapuri Express.

The Railway department announced a payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of the deceased. Tamil Nadu government also announced Rs 3 lakh as ex gratia to the family members. Chief Minister MK Stalin informed that measures would be taken to send the mortal remains of the deceased to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh.