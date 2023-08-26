Madurai Train Accident: MK Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to families of victims

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced that the state government would arrange appropriate measures to take the mortal remains of the deceased to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, August 26, announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the kin who lost their loved ones in the train accident in Madurai. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news that 9 people died in an unexpected fire accident", Stalin said in the press release. A private party coach that attached to the Punalur - Madurai Express met with a fire accident after a gas cylinder - which was illegally used by the passengers to cook inside the coach - exploded on Saturday.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and their relatives and have ordered to pay Rs 3 lakh each to their families from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund” he added. He further informed that arrangements are underway to take the mortal remains of the deceased to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh.

Stalin also mentioned that he has instructed the Madurai district collector Sangeetha and P Moorthy, Tamil Nadu Minister of Commercial Taxes, Registration Department to carry out the appropriate rescue measures. The CM also directed to provide special treatment to the injured at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Madurai Railway junction where nine precious lives were lost in a train fire accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased. To support the affected families, an ex-gratia of 3 lakh INR will be provided.



The fire broke out around 5.15 in the morning when the passengers locked themselves inside the coach and started to make tea. A press release by Southern Railway says that passengers had ‘smuggled’ cooking gas onto the train and were cooking when the cylinder suddenly exploded. It has been confirmed that the fire was contained and did not spread to the other compartments. Railway police and Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The injured are admitted to the Railway Hospital and Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.