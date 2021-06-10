Madurai, Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore corporations get new commissioners

The orders were issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Wednesday.

news GOVERNANCE

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday transferred 25 IAS officers in the state. As per the new order, five corporations will see new commissioners, while the Greater Chennai Corporation will have four new deputy commissioners. As per the Government Order (GO), KP Karthikeyan, has been appointed as Commissioner of the Madurai Corporation and T Christuraj has been appointed as Commissioner of the Salem Corporation. Raja Gopal Sunkara has been appointed as Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation, while Kranti Kumar Pati and B Vishnu Chandran have been appointed as the Commissioners of the Tirupur and Tirunelveli corporations respectively.

Meanwhile, MS Prasanth has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner (Works) in GCC, Narnaware Manish Shankarrao has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner (Health), D Sneha has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner (Education) and Simranjeet Singh Kahlon has been appointed as the Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) in GCC.

As per the order, Vandana Garg has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation while JE Padmaja has been appointed as the Managing Director of SAGOSERVE, Salem. K Elambahavath has been appointed as the Joint Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

As per the orders issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Wednesday, the other appointments include Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar as Additional Collector (Development) and project officer of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Cuddalore district, Ranjeet Singh as Additional Collector (Revenue) in Cuddalore district, S Saravanan as Additional Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, HS Srikanth as Additional Collector (Development) and project officer, DRDA in Thanjavur district and R Vaithinathan Additional Collector (Development) and project officer, DRDA in Dharmapuri district.

Further, the posts of Additional Collector (Development) and project officer DRDA have been allocated to M Prathap for Tiruvannamalai district, C Dinesh Kumar for Dindigul district, V Saravanan for Thoothukudi district, S Sheik Abdul Rahaman for Salem district, Pratik Tayal for Erode district, KJ Praveen Kumar for Ramanathapuram district and Sukhaputra for Thanjavur district. S Anu has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary to Government (Protocol).