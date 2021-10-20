Madurai restaurant worker stabbed multiple times in broad daylight, police nab four

The accused had fought with the owner of the restaurant the previous day as they were drinking liquor, and came back on Wednesday morning armed with long daggers.

news Crime

In a gruesome incident, an employee of a restaurant in Tamil Naduâ€™s Madurai was stabbed by two men over a tiff with the restaurantâ€™s owner. Visuals of the incident, which occured on the morning of Wednesday, October 20, surfaced on social media. The employee, who worked at Durga Restaurant in Maduraiâ€™s Munisalai, was left grievously injured. Madurai police have arrested four men for their alleged involvement in the crime.

On Tuesday, the four men â€” identified as Vasudevan, Vasanthan, Satish and Selvakumarâ€” had come to dine at the restaurant. They then reportedly began to drink liquor while sitting inside, prompting the owner to ask them to refrain from doing so. Following this, an argument between the two parties reportedly broke out. However, according to police, the attack took place the next day. When the four men returned on Wednesday, the owner of the restaurant was not there and they proceeded to attack the employee, police said.

In the video of the incident that has surfaced, the four men can be seen standing around the cash counter of the eatery, speaking with the person managing the counter. Then, one of the men takes out a long dagger and stabs the employee, identified as Muneeswaran, who is seen standing next to him. The footage then shows another man also taking out a similar weapon and stabbing Muneeswaran. While the third man can be seen trying to stop the attack, the fourth is seen moving away when the assault begins. The person managing the counter and a woman who was also at the spot, are seen running away in shock.

Muneeswaran was reportedly grievously injured, and he is currently admitted at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital where he is undergoing intensive treatment. Police confirmed the arrest of the four accused, and stated that they have been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Arms Act.

Read: Why tigers turn man-eaters: The T-23 story