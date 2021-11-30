Madurai cop arrested for allegedly raping woman returning home from movie

The police constable allegedly stopped the woman who was going home after a movie with a friend and has also been accused of robbing from the womanâ€™s friend.

news Crime

A police constable in Tamil Naduâ€™s Madurai district was on Monday, November 29, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who was returning home from the theatre with a friend on Saturday night. According to reports, Murugan, a constable working at the Thilagar Thidal police station in Madurai, stopped a woman who was returning home with a friend. He threatened the two and then later sexually assaulted the woman. The incident came to light after the woman attempted to take her own life and had to be hospitalised.

The woman, who worked in a shop in Avaniapuram, had gone for a late night show with her colleagues, to a theatre in Sellur. After the movie, she was returning home with one of her colleagues, Mahesh, when constable Murugan stopped them. According to reports, the constable allegedly verbally abused them, questioning what the two were doing together at that hour, and asked them for money. He allegedly took Maheshâ€™s cell phone and his wallet, and asked for his ATM pin. He then sent the man on his way, and said that he would drop the woman home. However, instead of that, constable Murugan took the woman to a lodge and allegedly sexually assaulted her there. He then also allegedly threatened the woman that he will file a case of prostitution against her. He then sent her home in an auto. After this, he also allegedly withdrew Rs 30,000 from Maheshâ€™s bank account using his ATM card.

The survivor tried to take her own life a day later, which is when the incident came to light. The woman was hospitalised for treatment and later approached the police with a complaint. Her friend Mahesh, whose money the constable allegedly took, also filed a complaint, and so the police registered a case against Murugan. According to TNIE, Murugan has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and may be suspended soon.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.