Madras High Court orders transfer of elephant death cases to CBI for investigation

The Bench was hearing several petitions filed with regard to multiple elephantsâ€™ deaths in Tamil Nadu.

The Madras High Court has ordered the transfer of all the cases regarding deaths of elephants to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday. The ruling came up while the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court was investigating a series of petitions seeking to transfer the cases regarding the death of elephants to CBI.

In a petition filed by S Manoj Immanuel of Kodaikanal, the petitioner said, the elephant population is coming down in Tamil Nadu. Miscreants are killing elephants for their tusks and there is a fear over extinction of the elephant population. Hence, the death of elephants due to poaching should be investigated with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation, the petition said.

In another petition by Sowmya of Trichy, the petitioner said, there should be a CBI or CB-CID investigation into the death of elephants in the forest.

On Wednesday, the petitions came up for hearing before the Bench of Justices MM Sundaresh and Sathish Kumar. During the hearing, the special wing of Crime Control submitted a response.

Following this, the bench observing the importance of elephants in the ecosystem, said that the events of poaching have routes to several other states. Hence, the Bench said that the cases relating to the death of elephants should be given to CBI for investigation. The Court also adjourned the case for hearing to three months.

In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, visuals of a 40-year-old elephant with flames over the ears emerged as villagers tried to torch and scare the animal. The visuals also showed few members trying to set ablaze a branch and throw them on the elephant. The fire immediately spread on the ears of the pachyderm forcing it to immediately flee the spot in pain. The fatal injuries led the animal to death in two weeks. People allegedly torched the animal wandering at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve zone since it entered the residential areas.