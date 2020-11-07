The Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Amreshwar Pratap Sahi tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. The Chief Justice developed discomfort on Thursday and was taken to the hospital. The condition of the 61-year-old Chief Justice is stable.

The Chief Justice also had complaints of cough, drowsiness and discomfort following which scans and a COVID-19 test were done. On Friday, the test results came back positive and he continues to undergo treatment.

The Chief Justice of Madras High Court tested positive for coronavirus on the day Tamil Nadu recorded 2,370 new cases of coronavirus. The state currently has 19,002 active cases and 27 deaths. The state continues to test over 80,000 samples per day. On Friday, the state tested 80,786 samples of 79,985 people. Tamil Nadu also witnessed 2,402 people getting discharged from hospitals.

Chennai recorded 612 new cases of coronavirus on Friday with 6017 patients actively receiving treatment for the infection. The city also witnessed 650 patients getting discharged from hospitals.

After Chennai, Coimbatore has recorded the next highest single day COVID-19 tally with 222 people testing positive for the virus and 233 people getting discharged. Coimbatore has 1001 people currently receiving treatment for infection.

In the 27 deaths recorded on Friday, two people succumbed without any comorbidities. A 34-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever for five days. The patient tested positive for coronavirus in RT-PCR test on October 31 and was receiving treatment. However, his condition worsened and he succumbed without responding to treatment on November 5 at 2.51 pm due to COVID-19 induced pneumonia.

Another 52-year-old man from Chennai, who tested positive for coronavirus on October 31, was admitted to Government Coronavirus Hospital in Guindy on November 3. However, the patient died due to severe COVID induced pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome two days later.