Madras HC upholds TN govt’s order prohibiting public Vinayaka celebrations

The Madras High Court said that individuals will be allowed to carry and immerse Vinayaka idols, while following COVID-19 guidelines.

The Madras High Court dismissed a plea challenging Tamil Nadu government's decision to prohibit public celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturthi this year and directed that only individuals should be allowed to carry and immerse Vinayaka idols, while following COVID-19 guidelines.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, told the court that given the COVID-19 pandemic, installation of statues in public places, the immersion of idols in public places and public processions had not been permitted.

A government order to these effects was recently upheld by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. Marina beach has also been closed off to prevent any law and order that may arise if groups congregate to immerse the idols, the AG told the court.

People have been advised to celebrate the festival in the comfort of their own home, AG Narayan said. Small temples were, however, open with directions that visitors strictly adhere to COVID-19 rules, social distancing, and if they always wear masks.

The state submitted that if the court were to modify the government order and permit the immersion of idols, it may be misinterpreted by the groups who may converge in public spaces.

The AG also urged that if the court is allowing idol immersion in the public, it should be clarified that the Marina beach is out of bounds and a separate water body has been allotted for the immersion of the idols.

The court then assured that it would only permit individuals to immerse the idols.

During the hearing, the petitioners told the court that they did not wish to partake in any public procession, and that they would not insist on mass processions or mass immersions, and that they would extend the fullest cooperation with the state to ensure the smooth conduct of the religious practices.

Noting that the regular COVID-19 restrictions would continue to apply, the court said that since only individuals are being permitted to immerse the idols, it is unlikely that the same would impact the pandemic situation.

The bench has asked the individuals permitted to immerse the idols to go to the water body and return immediately once the immersion is done, as the pandemic would spread when more people congregate and stay back.

The High Court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha then issued the following directions:

1. Individuals are permitted to have Vinayaka idols after the performance of ceremonies at home.

2. Individuals are permitted to drop idols at the entry point of temples.

3. Individuals are allowed to immerse idols which can be carried out by a single person in the water bodies.

4. Permission is for individuals only.

5. There is a total bar on such activities by organizations.

6. Directions subject to regular restrictions including time limits, social distancing.

7. In case of violations, the state is at liberty to take action according to law.