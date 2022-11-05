Madras HC permits RSS rally in 44 places on November 6

The Court however said that the rally cannot be allowed at six places where the situation is not conducive.

The Madras High Court on Friday, November 4, permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out route marches and hold public meetings at 44 places in Tamil Nadu on November 6 subject to certain conditions. One of them stipulated that the procession and public meetings should be conducted on premises such as grounds or stadium.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan granted the permission. He pulled up the Police Department for refusing permission for the rally at 47 places relying on an intelligence report which restricted its findings with regard to very few places. It contained FIRs registered in some places more than a decade ago, that too articles on the RSS published in newspapers and magazines, the judge pointed out. "I do not find any material for the denial of permission to hold the rally in all the 47 places," he said.

The judge, however, said the rally cannot be allowed at six places where the situation is not conducive. They are: Coimbatore, Mettupalayam and Pollachi, Palladam in Tiruppur district, Arumanai in Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil.

The RSS sought permission to hold the events in 50 places.

Among other things, the judge said nobody shall either sing songs or speak ill of any individual, caste and religion during the programme. They shall not for any reason talk or express anything in favour of organisations banned by the Central government. They should also not indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and the integrity of the country. The participants shall not bring any stick, lathi or weapon that may cause injury to any one. An undertaking to reimburse the cost for any damage that may occur en route to any public/private property and an undertaking to bear the compensation/replacement costs as well, if they are to be awarded to any other institution/person, who may apply for the same. If there is violation of any one of the conditions imposed, the police official concerned is at liberty to take necessary action, as per law.