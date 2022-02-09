Madras HC orders SIT to probe KN Nehru brother’s murder after no headway by CBI

KN Ramajeyam was found murdered in 2012, and though the CBI had been probing the case, the central probe agency has not had any breakthrough.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, February 9, ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be constituted to probe the murder of KN Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban & Water Supply KN Nehru who died in 2012. Justice V Bharathidasan of the High Court ordered that the SIT must comprise Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, Ariyalur Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan, and CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police R Ravi.

The court took the decision after the CBI, which has been probing the case since 2017, was not able to make any breakthrough. The judge also directed the CBI Director to depute DSP R Ravi of the CBI into the SIT and not to transfer him without the court's directive. Justice Bharatidasan also directed Director General of Police Mohammed Shakeel Akthar of the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to monitor the Special Investigation Team headed by S Jeyakumar.

The judge also ordered that the probe by the SIT should be commenced after a briefing by the DySP of CBI on the investigation conducted so far. The court also directed that a regular status report of the investigation be filed and directed the team to commence the probe after February 21 and to produce the first report before March 21.

KN Ramajeyam, who was doing business in granite exports, mining, and real estate was found murdered on March 29, 2012 and his body was found on the banks of Cauvery near Thiruvalarsolai on the outskirts of Tiruchi. The CB-CID could not get any leads on the murder till 2017 and the case was handed over to the CBI in 2017, but as the CBI was also not able to make any headway in the investigation, the family moved Madras High court for constitution of a Special Investigation Team.