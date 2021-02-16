Madras HC orders interim stay on Vishal's 'Chakra' release over copyright claim

The film was supposed to release on February 19.

Flix Kollywood

The Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on the release of Vishal's Chakra due to alleged copyright violations. The Madras HC has sought a report from Vishal, who has produced the film and is also starring in it, and MS Anandan, the director of the movie, after a producer alleged that he owns the copyright of the movie and that the director signed a contract with him.

Producer Ravi of Tritan Artists moved the Madras HC claiming that the script of Chakra was first narrated to him. On Tuesday, the case came up for hearing before Justice Karthikeyan and during the hearing, the petitioner alleged that the director had signed a contract with him but that the movie has now been produced by Vishal. Hence, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said that Chakra should not be released.

The bench has ordered an interim stay on releasing the movie and sought the response of actor Vishal and the director of the movie. The case has been adjourned to Monday.

Chakra is a movie on cyber crime. The script is about the activities of online scammers. The movie was written and directed by MS Anandan, a debut director and produced by Vishal Film Factory.

The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra, Srushti Dange, Robo Shankar, Manobala and KR Vijaya. The film was also initially supposed to be released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It was supposed to hit the screens on May 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. However, as theatres have now reopened, the movie was slated for release on February 19.