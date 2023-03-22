Madras HC orders crackdown on unauthorised practitioners of alternative medicine

The Madras High Court was hearing a petition filed by 61 people practising alternative medicine who had moved the court seeking permission to practise without any hindrance.

news Court

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu police and the state government to take action against institutes offering unauthorised medical diplomas and people practising alternative medicine or offering treatment without the necessary qualifications. In a judgement passed on March 6, Justice SM Subramaniam said that permitting unrecognised institutes to offer short-term medical courses “will have disastrous consequences on the society.” The court was hearing a petition filed by 61 people practising alternative medicine seeking permission to practise without any hindrance.

According to Bar and Bench, the people who filed the petition claimed to be practitioners of alternative medicine and lifestyle, including yoga and acupuncture. The petitioners sought directions from the court to restrain the police from interfering with their “right to practise and prescribe alternative medicine.”

Meanwhile, the police and the state government stated that the petitioners were not qualified medical practitioners. They added that the petitioners have not been a part of any authorised medical course. Bar and Bench reported that the petitioners had completed a six-month diploma in Community Medical Services Diploma Course offered by the National Board of Alternative Medicine, an unrecognised private institute.

The state government told the HC that the diploma course cannot be considered a valid degree so the petitioners are not eligible to practise and/or prescribe alternative medicine. The Court agreed with the state government and said unqualified people should not be allowed to practise a profession or a trade according to Article 19(1)(g) (right to practise a profession or carry out an occupation, trade or business) of the Indian Constitution.

The court directed the state to ensure that the petitioners do not continue their practice. The court further directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to issue circulars to the District Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Commissioners of Police to conduct regular inspections and collect information regarding unrecognised and unauthorised medical practitioners.