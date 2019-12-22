Madras HC does not stay DMK's anti-CAA rally, allows cops to use drones to monitor

CAA protest

The Madras High Court, late on Sunday evening, heard a Public Interest Litigation against the DMK’s anti-CAA rally that is scheduled to take place in the city on Monday morning. The court did not place a stay on the rally and instead ordered the government and police to use drones in the city to videograph any anti-CAA rallies that are held without police permission. They further said that police action could be taken against any protests held without requisite police permissions.

Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha who were hearing the case maintained that protests cannot be stifled in a democratic society but reiterated that there should not be violence.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Varaaki, Founder and President of Indian Makkal Nadram, in which he had argued that the rally by DMK scheduled for Monday will endanger public life and create a big law and order situation. He as seeking for an interim injunction against the “unlawful” demonstration planned by the state’s main opposition party, the DMK. The opposition party, without following the “principle of natural justice” was endangering the lives of the general public, the petition claimed.

During the special hearing that took place late on Sunday evening, the government’s counsel had argued that DMK had filed an application asking for permission for a rally against CAA on December 23. The police had asked if the party will take responsibility in case of violence during the rally but since there was no response, no permission was granted.

It was on Wednesday that MK Stalin announced his party’s decision to hold a procession against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Chennai on December 23, Monday. Stalin has said that by supporting the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the ruling AIADMK and its ally PMK have betrayed the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils.

Sunday saw protests in two different parts of the city. Over 1000 Muslim protesters had gathered in Triplicane area on Sunday afternoon while in Besant Nagar are, over 100 Chennai citizens had gathered to protest against the CAA.