Madras HC dismisses Jayalalithaa's niece's plea calling for ban on Kangana's 'Thalaivi'

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a case filed by J Deepa, niece of formerTamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK’s late leader J Jayalalithaa, seeking to ban the upcoming biopic Thalaivi. Deepa had filed a petition with the court asking for a ban on Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay and starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, and Samuthirakani among others. This film has been titled Jaya in Hindi.

A bench comprising Justices Subbiah and Sakthikumar Sukumara Kurup dismissed the petition after hearing both sides.

Deepa had contended that the film would wrongly portray her aunt’s life and also raised privacy concerns relating to both herself and her aunt. According to reports, Deepa had argued that a film on Jayalalithaa’s life would mean that she too would be a part of it and this therefore would lead to interference of her privacy. Deepa had also called for a ban on Queen, a web series fronted by Gautham Menon, that was also based on Jayalalithaa's life. In this, actor Ramya Krishnan had played Jayalalithaa's adult role.

A portion of her petition read, “[J Deepa] is not aware of the story, script, screen play, dialogue, etc., prepared by the [directors and producer] in producing the said movie and for the web serial. [J Deepa] fears that the [directors and producer] may portray Dr J Jayalalitha and her personal life in the life story and [J Deepa] part in the life story may also be depicted by the [directors and producer] in their own version which may affect the family privacy and [J Deepa’s] privacy.”

On Friday, the counsel on behalf of director AL Vijay argued that the biopic was based on the book titled Thalaivi, authored by Vaasanthi. Moreover, they said that information regarding Jayalalithaa’s public life was available on mass media and that the makers have shown her in a good light.

When Deepa’s counsel requested for a private screening, the opposing counsel informed the court that the Central Board of Film Certification had already seen the film and certified it.

Previously, Deepa had sought an interim injunction to restrain the filmmakers from promoting the film without her consent