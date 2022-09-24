Madras HC awards Rs 5 lakh compensation to two women kept in illegal detention

The two women were stamped as 'bootleggers' and illegally kept in prison for over four months even after an Advisory Board gave them a clean chit.

news Court

The Madras High Court has awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation each to two women, who were stamped as 'bootleggers' and illegally kept in prison for over four months even after an Advisory Board gave them a clean chit. "The sequence of events in the case(s) on hand reveals beyond any doubt that it is a classic case of bureaucratic lethargy and slumber, which has played a lot in depriving the personal liberty of a citizen guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution," a division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and A D Jagadish Chandra has observed.

The bench was passing orders on two habeas corpus petitions from Manokaran and Dhivya, recently. While the former sought the release of his wife Muthulakshmi (38), the latter prayed for the same for her mother Sathya (34). The judges noted the duo was detained by an order dated January 28, this year of the Nagapattinam Collector-cum-District Magistrate. However, the Advisory Board, on March 16, 2022 this year had opined that there was no sufficient cause for their detention.

But, the revocation order was passed by the government only on July 22, that too, after the indulgence of this court. Thereby, the detainees had been detained illegally/unauthorisedly for 128 days, for which they need to be compensated.

In this connection, the bench cited a ruling of the Supreme Court, which had held that when a person is detained beyond reasonable date it would be imprisonment or detention without the sanction of law and would thus not only violate Article 19(d) but also Article 21 of Constitution and thereby held such a person is entitled for compensation in terms of money.

While it is the duty of the court to see that any individual, who crosses the boundaries carved out by law is dealt appropriately, it is also the foremost duty of the courts to uphold the dignity of personal liberty.

Taking a cue from the above judgments and having found that the detainees had been kept in illegal detention for 128 days, the bench directed the State to pay Rs 5 lakh each to each of the two women, towards compensation within six weeks and such amount can be adjusted towards any amount which may be awarded to the detainees by way of damages in the event of them filing any civil suit, the bench said and closed the habeas corpus petitions.

