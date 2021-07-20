Madras HC asks Union govt its stand on OBC quota for medical admissions

The HC was hearing a plea over the implementation of OBC reservation under the All India Quota (AIQ) in the seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for admission in medical and dental courses for 2021-22.

news Court

The Madras High Court on Monday, July 19, directed the Union government to make known its stand on implementation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation under the All India Quota (AIQ) in the seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for admission in medical and dental courses for 2021-22. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave a direction to this effect when the contempt petition from the DMK came up for further hearing on Monday, July 19.

In its July 27, 2020 order, the first bench, then led by Chief Justice AP Sahi, had held that there was no constitutional and legal impediment to the extension of reservation for OBCs in the state-surrendered seats. It directed the Central government to constitute a committee, consisting of State medical authorities and the Medical and Dental Councils of India in providing reservation for Other Backward Class (OBCs) under the AIQ in state-run colleges.

The court also directed the Union government to decide on the percentage, in three months then. Contending that this order was not given full effect to, TKS Elangovan of the DMK filed the present contempt petition. The matter came up for hearing on Monday, and after listening to the arguments of applicant's senior counsel P Wilson, the bench opined that the Union government has to implement the July 2020 order of the High Court, which was also confirmed by the Supreme Court in December the same year.

After directing the Union government to file a report on providing 69 per cent reservation, as demanded by the DMK, the bench adjourned the matter till July 26.

The DMK had said in its petition that while Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations clearly contemplate adherence to state reservation laws while filling up the seats, the Union government has refused to follow the state law pertaining to OBC reservation in the all India quota. All India quota seats are contributed by states surrendering seats in the government and private medical and dental colleges as per the MCI regulations, DMK's counsel senior advocate P Wilson submitted.