Madhava Rao, Congress candidate from Srivalliputhur constituency in Tamil Nadu, passes away

The 63-year-old Congress candidate was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Madurai about two weeks ago for suspected COVID-19 induced pneumonia.

Madhava Rao, Indian National Congress party’s Srivilliputhur candidate in Virudhunagar district passed away at a hospital in Madurai on April 11. The 63-year-old Congress candidate was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Madurai about two weeks ago for suspected COVID-19 induced pneumonia. On Saturday his condition reportedly worsened following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. He passed away on Sunday morning, not having responded to treatment.

On Sunday, BJP’s Tamil Nadu Vice President K Annamalai announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. The IPS-officer-turned-politician contested from Aravukurichi constituency.

Born in Watrap Srivalliputhur, Madhav Rao had a masters in Economics from Presidency College in Chennai and also a Masters in Business Administration. Madhava Rao became Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress in 1990 and two years later he became the Advisor of the National Integration Committee. Between 1992 and 1995 he was the Joint secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legal Cell.

Having joined the District Congress Committee (DCC) in 1997 as a member, he served as DCC’s Virudhunagar district Vice President between 2002 and 2010.

Madhava Rao’s first electoral contest under the Congress ticket was during the Assembly elections, held on April 6. Madhava Rao went against AIADMK’s EM Manraj, Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Guruvaiah K, AMMK’s Sangeetha Priya S and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Abinaya B.

Other notable lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state include DMK’s General Secretary Duraimurugan and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) Velachery candidate Santhosh Babu and Anna Nagar candidate V Ponraj among others.

Following the news of Madhava Rao’s demise, condolences were shared on Twitter.

