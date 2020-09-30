‘Maara’ starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath to release on Amazon Prime Video

The Tamil film, an official remake of the Malayalam film ‘Charlie’, will skip theatrical release, R Madhavan confirms.

Actor R Madhavan has confirmed that his long-delayed Tamil film Maara will skip theatrical release and head the OTT way. The actor is gearing up for the world premiere of his Telugu film Nishabdham on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. While promoting the film, Madhavan said in a group interaction that Maara too will release on the same OTT platform.



Maara, an official remake of Malayalam film Charlie, stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The film is produced by Pramod Films and directed by Dhilip Kumar, who rose to fame with his short film Kalki. Talking about Maara, Dhilip told Times of India: “After a very long time, Madhavan is acting in a pure romance drama. He has done the Tanu Weds Manu films in Hindi, but in those, he had to act passively. This one will be a very charming character.” Talking about the casting of the movie, he said that it was not a conscious decision to repeat the Vikram Vedha pair of Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath.



“Actually, we were considering if we had to cast the same pair. But their romantic track was only a part of that film, and we are not banking on that anyway. Mainly, the female protagonist’s character has got a lot to do with how Shraddha is in real life. It’s a character that is mature, and Madhavan’s is also in the same vein. The story is essentially between these two people who have a mature outlook and how their love story is strung together by the simple things in life,” said the director.



On signing the project, an excited Shraddha tweeted: “I've been keeping mum about this for 3 months now and I feel so relieved to finally be able to tell you all, but yes - my upcoming project in Tamil is Maara. A beautiful romantic drama. It has Madhavan and me in the lead. We start shooting soon and I absolutely cannot wait to start working with this team. Obviously, working with Maddy is another thing I'm so excited about post-Vikram Vedha. This time, it's two different characters and a different story.”

Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar and stars Madhavan and Anushka in the lead. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020. In it, Madhavan plays the role of a celebrity musician named Anthony and Anushka Shetty plays the role of an artist with a speech impairment. Tipped to be an investigative thriller, the film will be centred on the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation. It will be a unique attempt by Hemant Madhukar. Anushka has reportedly done a lot of research to fit into the character she is playing in the film, sources say. We hear that the actor interacted with a number of people with speech and hearing impairments in Hyderabad to get to know their body language better. The film also stars Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles. Michael Madsen of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame will also be seen in the movie, playing the role of a police captain from Seattle.



