Independent Malayalam OTT platform 'Koode' launched

Koode will feature original programmes as well as those taken from other social media platforms like YouTube.

Flix Entertainment

An independent OTT platform exclusively for Malayalam content called 'Koode' was launched recently. The app has been launched with a vision to help Malayalis across the world discover content that is close to their heart.

Incidentally, Koode - which translates to With You - was launched by the house of Studio Mojo, the same team which introduced one of India's first OTT platforms iStream.com.

"We are bringing together‘share-compelling’ and ‘like-attracting’ content by building a network of leading content creators and influencers in Malayalam,” said Radhakrishnan Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Studio Mojo. The platform will offer an alternative space to talented young creators in digital media.

“We have a team of experts – a team of senior writers and script writers, who are helping us in identifying new talent. We will help these creators in their content production, scale them up and make brands out of them,” Radhakrishnan said.

The platform will take a two-pronged approach in terms of content strategy. That is, it will create original content — shows and programmes with their team of creators, as well as curate content from other social media platforms including YouTube.

"There is so much content available on YouTube that very often high quality and deserving content may go unnoticed. Our panel of experts, encompassing a team of senior writers and script writers in Malayalam, will help us in identifying talented content creators and curate top-notch content from YouTube and other platforms on Koode. We will make discovery of good and credible content an easier process," Radhakrishnan explained.

The marketing team of Koode will also help these content creators connect with brands in order to build their reach and monetise it, making the app free. Apart from this, the OTT platform will have a pay-per-video model for movies and premium content soon.

Studio Mojo is one of India's leading digital media networks. They were the first to explore web series in Malayalam, having produced two web series in the language for Zee5 . The team is also in talks with many leading OTT platforms for producing web series in Tamil and Telugu. On OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Studio Mojo is one of the leading distributors of south Indian movies. The team also manages digital assets and YouTube channels for major TV networks such as Sony, India Today, Network 18, ABP, India TV and others. The team also has over two decades of experience in producing and curating content for some of the leading digital media networks like Yahoo and MSN.

iStream, which was launched in 2011, was touted as India’s answer to Hulu and Netflix, raising US$ 5 million from global private equity fund SAIF Partners. While the OTT platform gained traction with content partnerships with leading TV networks and also had 8 million subscribers in 2 months, it closed down in 2013 due to unfavourable market conditions.