‘Maamannan is an emotion’: CM Stalin and Dhanush praise Mari Selvaraj’s film

Mari Selvaraj took to Twitter to share a picture with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who he said hugged and appreciated them after watching ‘Maamannan’.

Just hours into the release of Mari Selvaraj’s latest and much-anticipated film Maamannan, praise has already begun to pour in. On Twitter, Mari Selvaraj shared a picture with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who he said was all praise for the film. “After watching Maamannan, Chief Minister MK Stalin hugged and appreciated us. We offer our gratitude and love to him,” said the director. The film features Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

Actor and producer Dhanush, who watched the film on Thursday, June 28, also took to Twitter to share his appreciation. “Maamannan by Mari selvaraj is an emotion. A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and Udhayanidhi Stalin have delivered a very convincing performance. Great work from Fahadh and Keerthy Suresh. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block,” he wrote. The actor also praised AR Rahman, who scored the music for the film. Mari Selvaraj had collaborated with Dhanush for his second movie Karnan, which was a critically acclaimed commercial hit.

Recently, actor Kamal Haasan had also said that he admired Mari Selvaraj’s social justice politics. He has been watching Mari Selvaraj’s films since his debut Pariyerum Perumal and has admired his work, he said. “This is not a film about Mari Selvaraj’s politics, but ours. The voice in the film is an important one. It is not just Mari’s but the voice of crores of people. This is a generation that dictates the path of India and films like these are necessary,” Kamal added.

Maamannan by @mari_selvaraj is an emotion ♥️ A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and @Udhaystalin have delivered a very convincing performance. Great work from Fahadh and @KeerthyOfficial. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block. finally @arrahman sir ♥️ BEAUTIFUL — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 28, 2023

Mari Selvaraj found him amidst controversy after he criticised Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan during Maamannan’s audio launch. Even before he made his debut in 2018, Mari Selvaraj had written a scathing letter to Kamal Haasan for writing and starring in a movie like Thevar Magan which glorified the feudal nature of Thevars, a dominant caste in southern Tamil Nadu. He once again brought up how conflicted he was about Thevar Magan because it is considered as a masterpiece, but also has problematic caste politics.

