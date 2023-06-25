‘I admire your social justice politics’: Kamal Haasan praises Mari Selvaraj

“The voice in the film is an important one. It is not just Mari’s but the voice of crores of people. This is a generation which dictates the path of India, and films are necessary for that,” Kamal said.

Ever since Mari Selvaraj’s speech during the audio launch of Maamannan was televised, the director has been either subjected to criticism or applause and his views on Thevar Magan movie have become a raging topic of discussion. However, actor Kamal Haasan, who was the chief guest for the event, has appreciated Mari Selvaraj for his politics. “I have been watching your films since Pariyerum Perumal. One quality I like about you is, instead of defining who is the opposition, intending to change the society, you attempt to give even the oppressors a neutral space. When you are in anger that thought does not occur. But your thought proves your quest for equality,” Kamal said in the audio launch.

“When you are fighting, we should have justice on our side, not just anger. In your fight that justice can be seen,” he added.

Mari Selvaraj is a Dalit director who has done anti-caste films like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan.

Speaking at the event, Kamal revealed that he had watched Maamannan already, and said that instead of merely congratulating, he will root for its success. Maamannan is a political film. According to its actors, the film will be more political than Mari Selvaraj’s previous works.

Appreciating Udhayanidhi Stalin for choosing to act and produce the film, Kamal said, “This is not a film about Mari Selvaraj’s politics, but ours.”

He added, "The voice in the film is an important one. It is not just Mari's but the voice of crores of people. This is a generation that dictates the path of India, and films like these are necessary."

Maamannan has actors Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin as leads. Much before making his debut as a filmmaker, Mari Selvaraj had written a scathing letter to Kamal Haasan criticising him for making Thevar Magan, a which has been scrutinised for glorifying the feudal nature of Thevars, a dominant caste in southern Tamil Nadu. He brought up that topic yet again in the event, saying that he was conflicted about Thevar Magan. “Today Thevar Magan is treated as a masterpiece. Every director would have watched it before making their films. I did the same. But it distressed me greatly. I did not understand whether the movie was right or wrong,” Mari said.

He even revealed that his latest film Maamannan was loosely inspired by Thevar Magan. He said that he reimagined Thevar Magan with people from the communities who were invisibilised.