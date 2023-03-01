Loyola College student killed, 19 others injured in accident in TNâ€™s Villupuram

A 21-year-old college student identified as Samuel, was killed on the spot, while 19 others were injured, out of which four sustained severe injuries.

A student from Loyola College in Chennai was killed and 19 others injured in a road accident at Villupuram on Tuesday, February 28. The accident happened when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve near Kadaganur village. The vehicle hit a tree and toppled. A 21-year-old college student identified as Samuel, was killed on the spot, while 19 others were injured, out of which four sustained severe injuries. Samuel was pursuing his Mastersâ€™ degree in Economics from Loyola College.

Local people alerted the police and 108 ambulance services. The injured students were later brought to Thirukovilur government hospital for medical assistance. The four students, who sustained serious injuries, were transferred to Government Viluppuram Medical College and Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for advanced treatment.

A total of 67 students from Loyola College were camped at Alambadi village in Villupuram district where the students were conducting many social awareness programmes for the people. As a part of the programme, a group of 20 students traveled to Vadakarai Thazhanur village where they scheduled a drama show on Tuesday evening. They traveled in a Tata Ace vehicle, a commercial vehicle, which is mainly used to transport materials for various purposes.

Arakandanallur police have registered a case and initiated the probe. Local residents urged the government to put up street lights on the road and install signboards.