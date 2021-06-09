Low-lying areas flooded in Warangal after heavy rainfall

Floodwater entered several residential colonies in low-lying areas and inundated roads.

news Flooding

Several localities under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits in Telangana witnessed a flood-like situation on Wednesday after heavy rains in the morning. Low-lying colonies were inundated and vehicular traffic in the core of the city faced disruption due to inundated roads. Waterlogging was reported near Ambedkar Bhavan at Tirumala Bar Centre and several other localities, according to reports. Flood water entered several residential colonies in low-lying areas and inundated roads within the city. Localities such as Samaiah Nagar, Wadepally, Nayeemnagar, Teacher Colony in Hanamkonda, Gopalpur, Ambedkar Bhavan road, 100 feet road, Gokul Nagar, Housing Board, and Nakkalagutta are facing a flood-like situation, reported The New Indian Express.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad had issued a weather warning for light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 kmph or more from 7 am to 10 am on Wednesday. Rainfall was predicted across Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Suryapet, Khammam, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahabubabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu districts.

@KTRTRS Respected sir happy Rainy season

This view of GWMC 21st Division 09-june-2021

I request from you since so many years we are facing same problem every Rainy season. I humble request from you focus on this issue@SudhaRani_Gundu @AashrithaGundu @Collector_WGLU @MC_GWMC pic.twitter.com/jMxn5IsHsE June 9, 2021

In Warangal, Hanamkonda mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 14.67 cm while Hasanparthy mandal received 12.52 cm rainfall and Kamalapur mandal recorded 11.8 cm. Khila Warangal recorded 11.23 cm while Khazipet mandal received 10.33 cm. T Balaji, a weather enthusiast providing weather updates and forecasts on social media said that more rains can be expected until June 15 as a low-pressure area was forming over the Bay of Bengal.

Warangal had faced urban flooding due to rains in August 2020. The GWMC had at the time removed structures encroaching over nalas based on instructions from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. The Minister after an aerial and ground survey of the flood-affected localities had also announced Rs 10 crore for a stormwater drain project at Samaiah Nagar, which has again faced flooding this year. The GWMC in October last year, announced they had identified 384 structures as encroachments and cleared 288. The remaining 96 structures couldn't be removed due to pending court orders.