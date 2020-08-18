Warangal flood: KTR, Eatala visit city, Rs 10 cr sanctioned for stormwater drain project

Minister KT Rama Rao assured residents of Sammaiah Nagar, one of the worst affected colonies in the flood, a fund of Rs 10 crore for a stormwater drain project.

news Flood Relief

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) along with the stateâ€™s Health Minister Eatala Rajender took a helicopter ride to Warangal on Tuesday to perform an aerial survey of the flood situation. KTR is expected to hold a review meeting with district officials later to assess the flood damage and plan the removal of encroachments over drains in Warangal.

After landing at the Arts and Science College grounds in Warangal, KTR visited the Nayeem Nagar stormwater drain, one of the major drains in the city, and also inspected Sammaiah Nagar, one of the worst affected colonies, reported The Hans India.

Assuring the residents of the colony, KTR said that a fund of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned to undertake construction work over the drain. The Minister directed officials to ensure essentials are supplied to the families affected in the floods. The Minister also appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration to remove illegal encroachments over drains.

Ministers @KTRTRS, @Eatala_Rajender, @DayakarRao2019 and @SatyavathiTRS are touring Warangal city to assess the flood situation and supervise the implementation of relief measures. pic.twitter.com/7SEZgrrLUA â€” Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) August 18, 2020

The Minister is expected to hold a review meeting with a focus on removing encroachments from stormwater drains, lakes and water bodies in Warangal. Apart from the Health Minister, two other Ministers, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, were also part of the team that visited Warangal.

The visit by the Ministers comes a day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a special review meeting over the flood situation in Warangal. The CM had reportedly asked the Ministers to personally visit the city to monitor the situation and take necessary action.

At least seven persons are feared dead in separate incidents in Telangana due to the floods. On Monday, a dinghy carrying 13 persons overturned in Krishna river, in which three women and a girl went missing. The incident took place near Dattatreya temple in Narayanpet district.

In another incident, two minor girls â€“ Lavanya (13) and Anjali (12) â€“ from Rajanna Sircilla district drowned in the overflowing Yellampalli canal. The victims were from Sangula village in Chandurthi mandal, according to reports.