From love to vengeance: Trailer of ‘Navarasa’ presents a confluence of emotions

Presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra, the cast of 'Navarasa' includes Suriya, Parvathy, Anjali and others, and has nine directors including Karthik Subbaraj and Gautham Menon.

The much-anticipated trailer of upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa was released on Tuesday, July 27. Unlike the teaser, the trailer has footage from all nine shorts. However, the makers don’t reveal extensive details about the plot, other than displaying the heightened emotions of the characters. The dialogues too, depict the rasa (emotion) the particular short deals with. The trailer opens with Suriya’s character talking about the first time he met Nethra in Gautham Menon’s short Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru. What follows is clips from each short. The trailer hints at a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as promised by the makers.

Calling the trailer a “festival of emotions”, Netflix India South tweeted on Tuesday: “9 Stories, 9 Emotions and one incredible journey. #NavarasaOnNetflix.” Produced and presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, the nine-part anthology marks the coming together of nine Kollywood directors and a star cast. The list of nine directors roped in for the project includes Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), and Rathindran Prasad.

Meanwhile, the ensemble cast includes popular actors such as Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Siddarth, Yogi Babu, Bobby Simha and Revathi among others.

Each short in Navarasa is based on one emotion from the nine rasas (emotions), namely anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. The artists involved in the project are offering their services pro-bono to extend their support to members from the Tamil film fraternity, who were affected during the pandemic.

In a statement, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan spoke about how the idea of Navarasa is driven by emotions. “Emotions may be momentary but some of those moments stay with us for life. Emotions are part of every day of our life and yet some of these can change the course of our lives. This is what makes Navarasa interesting. Though at most times there is more than one emotion in play, often it is one that takes control of our mind and soul and spurs us into action,” they said.

Explaining further, they added, “Navarasa is a collection of nine stories born out of nine such emotions. Some of these pivot in a moment. Some take shape from deep rooted feelings. Navarasa showcases them all. We are extremely happy and proud of our colleagues in the industry, directors, actors and technicians, who have created engaging, exciting stories from these nine emotions or the classical rasas. We are sure viewers across the globe will enjoy and celebrate this confluence of rasas.”

Navarasa will be streaming on Netflix from August 6.

