Featuring an ensemble cast, the nine-part anthology marks the coming together of nine filmmakers and will stream on Netflix from August 6.

Anjali on the left and Revathy on the rightNetflix
Flix Kollywood Thursday, July 15, 2021 - 17:44
TNM Staff

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix recently unveiled new images featuring the lead female characters from its upcoming nine-part anthology Navarasa. Produced and presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, the anthology features nine stories. Each story focuses on one emotion from the Navarasas or nine emotions, namely-- anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. Featuring an ensemble cast, Navarasa marks the coming together of nine directors. In a press statement on Wednesday, Netflix released images and details about the characterisation and storylines of female characters in the anthology.  

Veteran actor Revathy will play the role of Savithri, a pious woman torn between her grief and mortality, and who is forced to make a difficult choice over the course of the film. She stars in director Bejoy Nambiarâ€™s short Ethiri, co-starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Ashok Selvan. The segment is based on the theme of compassion. The image from Ethiri shows a concerned and dejected-looking Revathy.

Donning a plain, yellow-coloured kurta, with her head covered in a blue shawl, popular Mollywood actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is seen as Wahida in the image from director Rathindran Prasadâ€™s short Inmai. Holding a teacup, Parvathy is seen speaking to Siddharth in the image. Based on the emotion of fear, the segment features Parvathy as Wahida, a middle-aged woman who hails from a humble background and is married to a wealthy and terminally ill man to inherit his fortune. However, what ensues is a series of events that makes her question her actions.

Prayaga Rose Martin will be seen as Nethra in director Gautam Vasudev Menonâ€™s romantic short Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, co-starring actor Suriya. Clad in a Kasavu saree, Prayaga looks festive in the image from director Menonâ€™s segment, which is based on the theme of love. The plot will focus on how Nethra embarks on a journey to get what she wants.  

Widowed at a young age, Aruvi fame actor Aditi Balan is seen as Bhagyalakshmi in director Vasantâ€™s segment titled Payasam, which is based on the rasa of disgust. The short will track the unpleasant treatment and challenges Bhagyalakshmi is subjected to. Aditi sports a determined look in the image. Payasam also features actor Rohini as Vaalamba, the late wife of the character Samanadhu, who acts as his moral guide. It also has actor-comedian Delhi Ganesh in an important role. 

Riythvika will be seen as Anbukarasi in Rowthiram, which marks actor Arvind Swamiâ€™s directorial debut. Based on the rasa of anger, Rowthiram features Riythvika as a cop and a studious and motivated woman who wishes to carve a path for herself.  

Popular Kollywood actor Anjali will be sharing the screen with actor Atharvaa in director Sarjunâ€™s segment Thunintha Pin. Based on the theme of courage, the segment features Anjali as Muthulakshmi, the wife of Vetri (played by Atharvaa). He is likely to be seen as a military man in the story. The plot tracks how she is determined to bring him after a mission.  

Remya Nambeesan will be seen as a kind-hearted teacher and a dog-lover, Lakshmi, in filmmaker Priyadarshanâ€™s short Summer of 92. Based on the theme of laughter, the segment will also feature actors Yogi Babu and Nedumudi Venu in important roles. Remya sports a simple look in a saree paired with spectacles. Holding a book, she looks stunned in the image from Summer of 92.


Image Courtesy: Netflix

Navarasa will stream on Netflix from August 6. 

