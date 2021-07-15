In pics: Netflix unveils female characters of Tamil anthology 'Navarasa'

Featuring an ensemble cast, the nine-part anthology marks the coming together of nine filmmakers and will stream on Netflix from August 6.

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix recently unveiled new images featuring the lead female characters from its upcoming nine-part anthology Navarasa. Produced and presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, the anthology features nine stories. Each story focuses on one emotion from the Navarasas or nine emotions, namely-- anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. Featuring an ensemble cast, Navarasa marks the coming together of nine directors. In a press statement on Wednesday, Netflix released images and details about the characterisation and storylines of female characters in the anthology.

Veteran actor Revathy will play the role of Savithri, a pious woman torn between her grief and mortality, and who is forced to make a difficult choice over the course of the film. She stars in director Bejoy Nambiarâ€™s short Ethiri, co-starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Ashok Selvan. The segment is based on the theme of compassion. The image from Ethiri shows a concerned and dejected-looking Revathy.

Donning a plain, yellow-coloured kurta, with her head covered in a blue shawl, popular Mollywood actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is seen as Wahida in the image from director Rathindran Prasadâ€™s short Inmai. Holding a teacup, Parvathy is seen speaking to Siddharth in the image. Based on the emotion of fear, the segment features Parvathy as Wahida, a middle-aged woman who hails from a humble background and is married to a wealthy and terminally ill man to inherit his fortune. However, what ensues is a series of events that makes her question her actions.

Prayaga Rose Martin will be seen as Nethra in director Gautam Vasudev Menonâ€™s romantic short Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, co-starring actor Suriya. Clad in a Kasavu saree, Prayaga looks festive in the image from director Menonâ€™s segment, which is based on the theme of love. The plot will focus on how Nethra embarks on a journey to get what she wants.

Widowed at a young age, Aruvi fame actor Aditi Balan is seen as Bhagyalakshmi in director Vasantâ€™s segment titled Payasam, which is based on the rasa of disgust. The short will track the unpleasant treatment and challenges Bhagyalakshmi is subjected to. Aditi sports a determined look in the image. Payasam also features actor Rohini as Vaalamba, the late wife of the character Samanadhu, who acts as his moral guide. It also has actor-comedian Delhi Ganesh in an important role.

Riythvika will be seen as Anbukarasi in Rowthiram, which marks actor Arvind Swamiâ€™s directorial debut. Based on the rasa of anger, Rowthiram features Riythvika as a cop and a studious and motivated woman who wishes to carve a path for herself.

Popular Kollywood actor Anjali will be sharing the screen with actor Atharvaa in director Sarjunâ€™s segment Thunintha Pin. Based on the theme of courage, the segment features Anjali as Muthulakshmi, the wife of Vetri (played by Atharvaa). He is likely to be seen as a military man in the story. The plot tracks how she is determined to bring him after a mission.

Remya Nambeesan will be seen as a kind-hearted teacher and a dog-lover, Lakshmi, in filmmaker Priyadarshanâ€™s short Summer of 92. Based on the theme of laughter, the segment will also feature actors Yogi Babu and Nedumudi Venu in important roles. Remya sports a simple look in a saree paired with spectacles. Holding a book, she looks stunned in the image from Summer of 92.



Image Courtesy: Netflix

Navarasa will stream on Netflix from August 6.