Looking for open air spaces to hang out? Check out these 6 Chennai cafes

Keeping safety guidelines in mind about going out during the pandemic, here is a list of places in Chennai that have great outdoor seating.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic came to India, people have been wary of spending time in closed spaces. This has changed the game for several industries, starting with the cinema industry. But how much longer can we stay at home?

With safety guidelines in mind, many people are making the choice to head out to spaces where there are less chances of crowding. Open spaces are preferred.

If youâ€™re in the mood to relax at a cafe or meet friends over a cuppa, here is a list of places in Chennai that have great outdoor seating.

Wild Garden, Amethyst

Surely, the list has to begin with this one. Amethyst is one of the oldest surviving cafes in Chennai and offers a beautiful outdoor seating area. While their menu could do with some new dishes, the cafeâ€™s still a great place to hang out in the city. With plenty of Areca palms, the ambience is a perfect fit for its name. Wild garden indeed.

Location: Whites Road, Royapettah

Must try: Carrot cake, Sweet potato fries, Pepperoni pizza, Thai curry

CafÃ© De Paris

This oneâ€™s got an interesting glass-domed, glass-walled seating area looking out to some greenery. But you can also choose to sit outside in one of the booths during quiet afternoons. Cafe De Paris, as the name suggests, tries to add some French charm in the middle of the city and is a beautiful cafe to add to your list.

Location: 24, Cenotaph Road, Opposite Lanson Toyota, Teynampet

Must try: The Mezze Platter and desserts

Kipling Cafe

Located on East Coast Road, this cafe is a pitstop for many. The cabanas bring out Chennaiâ€™s beach vibes. Kipling Cafe is also a good choice for quiet candlelight evenings. If youâ€™re in the mood for a stroll, the beach isnâ€™t far away.

Location: 16, L Jey Avenue, East Coast Road (ECR), Akkarai

Must try: Spinach Ravioli and the New York Cheesecake

Fika

This oneâ€™s among the newly opened cafes in Chennai and is extolled for its ambience. In addition to the cafe, Fikaâ€™s got an amphitheatre, a community space and an orangery. Interestingly, Fika, meaning â€˜coffee timeâ€™ in Swedish, has infused Scandinavian elements in its architecture. We can safely call this one of the must-go-to cafes in the city.

Location: 13, Second Main Rd, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar

Must try: Wood-fired pizza, Blueberry cheesecake

Ashvita Bistro

Another quaint cafe in the heart of Chennai that regular patrons would have surely missed during the lockdown. Ashvita with its uncluttered ambience is also a great place to go to in the evenings. Before the pandemic, the cafe also hosted standups and open mics.

Location: 11, Bawa Road, Alwarpet

Must try: Thai curry, Monster Shake

PH Cafe - Psychedelic Hues

With frangipanis dotting the small outdoor space adjacent to the Madras verandah, this cafe in Egmore comes with simple ambience. The cafe also used to host live music to entertain guests. Bonus, itâ€™s also pet friendly.

Location: 57, Gandhi Irwin Road, Near Marina Inn, Egmore

Must try: Golden fried prawns, flavoured goli sodas

(With inputs from Bharathi SP)