Looking to enter the medical field? Here’s a brief list of courses available

There are many courses that students can pursue if they wish to have a career in healthcare.

news Education

The controversial National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), deemed unfair by its critics to students from marginalised backgrounds, remains a barrier for many when it comes to studying for a MBBS or BDS degree. And while the fight against NEET is ongoing, MBBS and BDS are not the only way to become a part of the healthcare community.



A government school teacher in Chennai, who has been helping students appearing for NEET, says, “Students can apply for all the paramedical courses and even those students who have exhausted their three attempts (at NEET) can enroll in the colleges if their age limit permits.”



TNM has curated a list of courses that students can pursue if they are interested in healthcare:

BSc Nursing: Nurses form an important part of the medical field, and are a great help to doctors and patients as well. Aspirants can enrol themselves in Bachelors of Science under a Nursing course. The four-year course can be pursued by students who have completed Class 12 with a Physics, Chemistry and Biology background. Nursing graduates will be taught a slew of subjects, including anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, nutrition, sociology and psychology.

BSc Cardiac Technology: Under this course, students can learn about the functions of the heart and help save a life. The BSc in Cardiac Technology is a three-year course and is available in colleges across the country. The students opting for the course will help physicians in performing cardiovascular testing. Cardiovascular testing is performed by inserting a tube into one of the blood vessels. The students studying the course can also test patients with heart problems and supply basic and advanced life support skills.

BSc Dialysis Technology: This course is modelled for students to treat patients with renal failure by administering haemodialysis treatment. The students opting for BSc Dialysis can later become dialysis technicians, dialysis therapists, dialysis assistants or medical laboratory assistants.

BSc Operation Theatre and Anesthesia technology: Aspirants can also pursue BSc in Operation Theatre Technology, which is a three-year undergraduate programme. These professionals are responsible for the smooth functioning of the Intensive Care Units and operation theatres. They need to sanitise and disinfect surgical instruments. The candidates also assist the specialist during operations and intake of medications.

BSc Physiotherapy and BPT: Post-surgery care is very important, as this will provide mobility to a recovering person. The post-surgery care will usually be provided by a physiotherapist. The students can study BSc in physiotherapy and get expertise in providing treatment for those living with disabilities and impairments as well. The students will be educated about the neuro, cardio and muscular systems of the body.

BSc Optometry: The important job of protecting and treating a person’s vision rests with an ophthalmologist. The students pursuing Bsc Optometry will be trusted with work to diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the visual system. The BSc Optometry programme allows a person to start their practice in eye clinics and eye care departments as well.

The students also have the option to pursue Bachelor of Psychology, Bachelor of Radiation Technology, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, BSc Medical Lab Technology, BSc in X-ray Technology, BSc in Anesthesia Technology and BSc in Nuclear Medicine Technology.