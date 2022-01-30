Lok Sabha panel to take up YSRCP plea to disqualify rebel MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

A petition against Narasapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, submitted by YSRCP chief whip Margani Bharat, was referred to the Committee of Privileges on January 27 for a preliminary inquiry.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred petitions submitted by the YSR Congress Party and the Trinamool Congress under the anti-defection law against their respective leaders K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and Sisir Adhikari to the Privileges Committee. Raju, a Lok Sabha member from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh, had rebelled against the YSRCP and was tipped to join the BJP, prompting YSRCP to move the Speaker for his removal under the anti-defection law.

A Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin said the petition submitted by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader of Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha against Adhikari, under paragraph 6 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India and rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985 was referred by the Speaker to the Committee of Privileges on January 11 for a preliminary enquiry. A similar petition against Raju, submitted by YSRCP chief whip Margani Bharat, was referred to the Committee of Privileges on January 27 for a preliminary inquiry.

Recently on January 17, Raju sought four weeks' time to appear before the Andhra Pradesh CID in a case of sedition booked against him last year. The CID had last week served notice on Raju, directing him to appear before it on January 17. The Narasapuram MP wrote to CID that he was indisposed and hence unable to appear before the investigating official. Raju said he fell sick after reaching New Delhi and sought four weeks' time to appear. The MP is believed to be planning to approach the Supreme Court against the notice served on him.

A team of CID officers on January 12 had served the notice on Raju at his residence in Hyderabad. He was directed to appear in person before the investigation officer at CID regional office, Guntur. The notice issued in the name of investigation officer says that MP's presence is necessary for investigation and interrogation in a case registered against him at CID police station under sections 153 A, 505, 124-A read with 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was booked against Raju after he made some remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP government. The police had arrested him from his residence in Hyderabad on May 14 and taken him to Guntur. The MP, who had undergone heart bypass surgery, alleged that he was tortured in state police custody.

The Supreme Court had later granted him bail, observing that the report of his medical examination indicated that he may possibly have been ill-treated in custody. The court had also asked him to cooperate with the investigation.

Raju slammed the state government for asking him to appear for questioning on Sankranti. He alleged that the case was booked against him out of personal vendetta. The Lok Sabha member asked how a case of sedition can be booked against him for speaking out against the misrule and corruption of the government.

Raju has already announced that he will soon resign as MP as YSRCP had failed to get him disqualified so far. He has also announced that he will contest the by-election.

