In Andhra Pradesh where the tides are increasingly in favour of the ruling YSRCP, one of their own MPs has become a thorn in the flesh. YSRCP’s MP from Narasapuram, Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju of late, has been occupying space on Telugu news channels, either through his lengthy press briefings or through his statements roasting his own party policies.

The latest instance is his speech during the ongoing Lok Sabha session, where he claimed that Hindus and Hindu places of worship are under threat in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where his own party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ruling.

Earlier, there were protests in the backdrop of a fire accident at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi, where an old chariot was gutted in the early hours of September 6. The BJP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena have taken part in the protests alleging attacks on Hindu temples, and even the main opposition TDP has picked up the same issue and accused YS Jagan government of accommodating and targeting a particular religion (Hinduism).

Taking up the same issue, the Narasapuram MP spoke in Parliament and alleged that there has been a "constructive destruction" of Hindu temples in the state. He said, "In Andhra Pradesh, constructive destruction of the Hindu temples is happening. There should be a Dharmik or Hindu commission, in line with Christian minorities or Muslim minorities to address the issues. Though we are the majority, we are being treated like a minority."

Alleging changing of rules in Tirupati, he added "For the sake of one individual, they are changing the rules which have been in place for ages. Only the Karma Yogi, our honourable Prime Minister, shall address this issue." The MP was talking about the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board's reported decision not to demand a declaration of faith in the God from the devotees.

However, it is not the first time Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju has been at loggerheads with the YSRCP government. Earlier, he had even sought security from the Union government, claiming that he had a threat to life from the ruling YSRCP.

He had accused YSRCP of caste-based politics, attracting a show cause notice from the party.