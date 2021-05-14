Andhra CID arrest YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, sedition slapped

Earlier in March, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against the Narasapuram MP for allegedly defrauding a branch of the State Bank of India in Chennai.

Andhra's ruling YSRCP's rebel MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was reportedly arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police on Friday afternoon. Around 30 officers from the CID landed up at Raghu Rama Krishna Raju's residence in Hyderabad only to arrest him after serving notice. The arrest was made after giving notice under 50 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Initially, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guards who were providing him with security did not allow the CID police to take him into their custody.

According to a statement released by the government, a case has been registered by Additional DGP, CID as there was information that the MP was indulging in hate speech thereby creating tension within certain communities and attacking government dignitaries. The statement also mentions that a preliminary inquiry has been ordered.

As per the notice, a case was registered against the controversial MP at Mangalagiri CID police station under section 124 (A) (Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law) and 153 (B) (committing offence that threatens the national integrity) 505 (Public Mischief) read with 120 (B) (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The notice said that he has been arrested and the case has been registered as a non-bailable offence.

At the time of arrest, there was allegedly a commotion at the residence of the Narasapuram MP, however, in minutes Andhra Pradesh CID police took the MP away in a vehicle with the help of local police. The MPâ€™s son Bharat speaking to local media alleged that the family is unaware about where Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has been taken. CID officials are yet to make a detailed announcement pertaining to the case.

The Narasapuram MP is known for his anti-YSRCP stances and has been at odds with his party for months now. Earlier in March, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against him for allegedly defrauding a branch of the State Bank of India in Chennai. In October 2020, he was booked in another case by the CBI, in relation to an alleged loan default case. The case was registered based on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, against the borrowing firm and several individuals, for allegedly causing a loss of approximately Rs 826.17 crore to Punjab National Bank and other consortium banks.

