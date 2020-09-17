Lockdown norms violated in TN BJP’s grand celebration of PM Modi’s birthday

Visuals from parades headed by state President L Murugan in Chennai show party members violating lockdown norms by exceeding the allowed number for social gatherings.

BJP party members in Tamil Nadu celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday with much pomp, gathering in droves, cutting cakes and laddus in his name and violating physical distancing norms. Visuals from parades headed by state President L Murugan in Chennai show party members violating lockdown norms by exceeding allowed the number for social gatherings. The crowd waved flags, chanted slogans and did not adhere to physical distancing.

Whereas in Coimbatore, a 70-kilogram cake bearing Modi’s face on it, commemorating his 70th birthday, was cut and distributed. Here too, physical distancing was not followed. While many criticised the lack of responsibility among party members, especially during pandemic, no police complaints were filed.

BJP state president L Murugan along with other party members celebrated birthday of PM Modi in Chennai



September 17, 2020

How come lockdown rules don't apply to #Netas!?



Hundreds of people gather at @BJP4TamilNadu to celebrate PM's birthday!!



— Pramod Madhav (@PramodMadhav6) September 17, 2020

Celebrations began a day earlier with an eye-catching 70-kg laddu that was cut and distributed in a temple in Coimbatore. The huge laddu was taken in a procession outside the temple to mark the occasion and later distributed to the public. A medical camp called 'Thamarai' too was conducted.

"The party launched a week-long programme to celebrate the 70th birthday of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Tamil Nadu state BJP president L Murugan said after inaugurating a welfare distribution programme in Chennai on Wednesday.

The programmes are in tune with the week-long campaign launched on September 14 by the BJP president J P Nadda at Chhaprauli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Murugan also inaugurated a "Thamarai (Lotus) Clinic” a free medical camp at Saidapet in Chennai.

During the week-long campaign, the party members intend to highlight the achievements by the Modi government and also concentrate upon COVID-19 relief work. Actor Namitha, BJPs state executive member, too joined the celebrations by distributing fish free of cost to the members of the public.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a letter sent along with a flower bouquet.

(With inputs from PTI)