Lockdown extended in TN till May 31, relaxations announced

Chennai and 11 other districts with a large number of coronavirus cases however will continue to face existing restrictions.

news Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till May 31 and has announced certain relaxations in districts without COVID-19 cases. According to the press release from the government, the lockdown rules already in place will continue in the following 12 districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Thirupattur, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Ariyalur and Perambalur.

Educational institutes, places of religious worship and public transport will however remain closed in all 38 districts in the state.

The following relaxations, applicable only to the remaining 25 districts not mentioned above, will come into effect from May 17.

Buses will be allowed to ply within districts without the need for Tamil Nadu epass. People can make use of the buses for essential services and for services that have been allowed by the government. Tamil Nadu ePass will have to be obtained for inter-district travelling. Private and government offices that have been allowed to function can arrange for the transport of employees as follows: 20 if its a private bus, seven if its a van, three if its an SUV, two if its a smaller car, excluding driver. Residents can make use of cabs and rented taxis, without availing epass, to travel for essential services and for emergencies only. National Rural Employment Guarantee policy can begin functioning with 100% workforce. Excepting the limits of Chennai Corporation, the industries in other Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and in town panchayats can begin functioning with 100% workforce if it is less than 100 employees and with 50% workforce (or minimum 100) if it has over 100 employees. All private business centres that have been closed due to lockdown can make use of limited workforce for essential maintenance services. Class 12 board exam papers will be evaluated. Sports persons who participate in national and international games can be allowed to train with the help of a private coach. Necessary permission will have to be sought from respective District Collectors and Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

In the 12 districts where lockdown norms have not been relaxed, taxi cabs can be hailed for emergencies by applying for e-passes.