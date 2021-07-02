Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till July 12, travel e-passes no longer required

Intra-district as well as inter-district public transport including buses will be allowed with 50% seating capacity in all districts.

The pandemic-induced lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by another 10 days till July 12, with some major relaxations announced. Under the new guidelines, dining is allowed in restaurants and food courts with 50% capacity till 8 pm. Intra-district as well as inter-district public transport including buses will be allowed with 50% seating capacity. The requirement of e-registration/e-pass for inter-district travel within the state has been removed.

In addition, gymnasiums, yoga studios, clothing stores, and jewelry stores have been allowed to open with 50% capacity. Clubs will be allowed to function only for gym, sports and restaurant services. Hotels, lodges, and guest houses will be allowed to open with 50% capacity. Tea shops too can be kept open with 50% occupancy. Malls can remain open till 8 pm, but movie theatres and bars cannot be opened. All places of worship are allowed to operate following standard guidelines. Museums and Archaeological Survey of India sites will be open till 5 pm. Liquor shops will be kept open from 10 am to 8 pm. Amusement parks can function without water games.

As per the latest guidelines, all public transport is now permitted in all districts of Tamil Nadu. Fifty percent passenger capacity is allowed on public transport within districts. Meanwhile, IT companies can function with 50% workforce.

Though most districts in Tamil Nadu have been witnessing a steady drop in COVID-19 cases, 15 districts, including Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tirupathur among others have seen a spike in cases in the last few days. On July 2, the state reported 4,230 fresh cases while the total number of active cases is 37,526. The capital city of Chennai reported 238 new cases. A total of 97 deaths were reported across the state. The total number of cases across Tamil Nadu so far is 24,88,407.

