Live in a COVID-19 green zone? Most activities permitted, including liquor shops

Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function while ensuring minimum six feet distance from each other and not more five persons are present at one time at the shop.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended for a further period of two weeks with effect from May 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday. The third phase of lockdown will continue till May 17, but with relaxations.

The MHA has issued clear guidelines on what is allowed and what is not in red, orange and green zones.

In green zones, most activities are permitted except the ones prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.

Buses can operate in green zones with up to 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity.

In orange zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Movement is allowed for permitted activities, and four-wheeler vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

Marriages and related gathering will be permitted with a maximum of 50 guests. Meanwhile, funerals and last rites shall not have more than 20 people.

Activities prohibited include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road besides running of educational institutions, hospitality services (including hotels and restaurants). The MHA has said that places of large public gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc, continue to remain prohibited and so do social, political, cultural and religious gatherings.

"Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am," the MHA guidelines stated, adding that local authorities could impose and implement curfew accordingly.

"In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes," the order added.

However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

The MHA has said that states and Union Territories, based on their assessment of the situation, and with the primary objective of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check, may allow only select activities from out of the permitted activities, with such restrictions as felt necessary.

The central government said that it took the decision after a comprehensive review and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 declared a 21-day countrywide lockdown for the first time to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The restriction was extended on April 14 for another 17 days.

The ministry has also said that all goods traffic is to be permitted and that no state/ UT can stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate pass would be needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

