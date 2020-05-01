Centre identifies 3 red districts as red zones in Karnataka: Full list

In Karnataka, there are three districts identified as red zones, 13 as orange zones and 14 as green zones.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Centre on Friday designated 733 districts across all states and Union Territories into red, orange and green Zones. A total of 130 districts in the country are designated as red zones, 284 as orange zones and 319 as green zones.

In Karnataka, the Union government has identified three districts as red zones, 13 districts as orange zones, and 14 districts in the green zones. However, the Centre has clarified that this list is dynamic and will be revised according to future developments.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union territories, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan noted that some states have raised issues on inclusion of certain districts in the red-zone list.

The criteria followed by the Union Ministry in classifying a district into one of the three zones -- red, orange and green â€“ is different from the stateâ€™s. Initially the Centre identified a district as a red, orange or green zone based on the number of COVID-19 cases reported from there in total, and the doubling rate of the cases. However, over time, the number of recoveries in many states increased, and the Centre changed the criteria to include more factors like incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

This list sent by the Centre is significantly different from that prepared by the Karnataka state COVID-19 War Room, and the latterâ€™s classification of zones in the state.

Here is the Centreâ€™s full list:

Red zones:

Bengaulru Urban

Mysuru

Bengaluru Rural

Orange zones:

Belagavi

Kalaburagi

Vijayapaura

Bagalkote

Mandya

Bidar

Dakshina Kannada

Ballari

Chikkaballapura

Dharwad

Gadag

Tumakuru

Uttara Kannada

Green zones:

Davanagere

Chamarajanagar

Kodagu

Ramanagra

Hassan

Kolar

Chitradurga

Chikkamagaluru

Shivamogga

Haveri

Koppal

Raichur

Udupi

Yadgir

However, according to the Karnataka state government, the classification of red, orange and green zones is based on the following criteria. A red zone is one where there has been at least one COVID-19 case detected in the last 14 days. An orange zone is one where no cases have been reported in the last 14 days, but at least one in the last 15-28 days. A green zone is classified when the area has reported no COVID-19 cases in 28 days.

Here is the classification according to the state government:

Red zones:

Bengalru Urban

Mysuru

Belagavi

Kalaburagi

Vijayapaura

Bagalkote

Mandya

Bidar

Dakshina Kannada

Ballari

Chikkaballapura

Dharwad

Gadag

Tumakuru

Davanagere

Orange zones:

Bengaluru Rural

Uttara Kannada

Udupi

Green zones:

Chamarajanagara

Kodagu

Ramanagra

Hassan

Kolar

Chitradurga

Chikkamagaluru

Shivamogga

Haveri

Koppal

Raichur

Yadgir