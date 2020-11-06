Light to moderate rains forecast in Tamil Nadu for the next five days

Local weather forecast in Chennai says city can expect light rainfall and thunderstorms for the next 24 hours.

news Weather

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next five days, until November 10. A weekly weather forecast by the regional Meteorological Centre has forecast “thunderstorm with light to moderate rain” in the three regions on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the forecast said that TN, Puducherry and Karaikal can expect “thunderstorms with light to moderate rain” at isolated places. The weekly report also said that over the weekend (till November 8), “heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over hill ranges of Theni & Nilgiris districts. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu.”

On November 7, heavy rain is likely to occur “at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, hill ranges of Theni & Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area,” the forecast added. On November 8, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu. The report also forecasts thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Tamil Nadu on all these three days (November 6 to 8).

Meanwhile, local forecasts in Chennai predicted cloudy skies and thunderstorms with light to moderate rain likely in some areas. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 ºC and 25 ºC respectively,” the report adds. This weather is likely to prevail over the next 48 hours, the report adds.

Chennai and adjoining districts had received rainfall on Wednesday after a few dry days, due to the cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal. The MeT department issued an orange alert in certain parts of the state until November 8, as heavy rains and thunderstorms are forecast.

Weather enthusiasts have also forecast that while this spell is likely to continue till November 8, the remnants of Cyclone Goni, which recently hit the Philippines, will bring more rains with it.