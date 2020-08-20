Director Bharathiraja called for a “mass-prayer” by fans and those from the industry to be performed on Thursday.

TNM Staff

Wishing and prayers continue to come pouring in for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, popularily known as SPB who is on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a private hospital in Chennai. 74-year-old SPB had contracted COVID-19 and admitted himself to the hospital on August 5.

Several celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their get-well-soon messages. Notably on Wednesday, director Bharathiraja called for a “mass-prayer” by fans and those from the industry to be performed on Thursday. “SPB fans across the globe will play SPB songs at 6 pm on 20 August at their respective places and pray for his speedy recovery. I invite everyone to be part of the mass prayer (sic),” he has written in his statement.

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi too shared a personal video message with prayers for SPB to bounce back to health. “My association with Balu is not just from cinema, it is personal too. In Chennai we were staying in the same neighbourhood and met often. Our relationship is of several years. I dearly call him Annaya (brother), and his sisters also treat me as a brother,” he said. Adding that he has been tracking his health updates closely, he said, “Balu is a treasure not just for Telugu cinema but also for the Indian cinema. His breath is raagam, thaalam and pallavi. I am among the hundreds of fans who are praying that he should soon recover and open that lovely voice and entertain the audience. I believe that everyone's prayers and the god's blessing would expedite his recovery, so let us all pray for him.”

Among those to share their messages on social media include actors Karthi, Arun Vijay, Soori, directors AR Murugadoss, Karthik Subbaraj, KS Ravikumar, singer Hariharan who tweeted their participation in the mass prayer.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu dedicated a poem for SPB’s recovery. Music director D Imman said, “Today we come together to join in this mass prayer for the speedy recovery of our legendary musical genius SPB sir. Its happening today, August 20, 6.00 pm. Kindly join in this mass prayer from your respective places. Thank you."

Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth, were among those who wished the singer a quick recovery. “Balu, get up and come back soon. I am waiting for you,” said Ilaiyaraaja in his video message.

