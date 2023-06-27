Lesbian woman allegedly detained by family in Kerala, video emerges

Arsha, executive member of the NGO Vanaja Collective, told TNM that the woman texted her partner from her mother’s phone on June 24 and 25, describing mistreatment by her family and health professionals.

news LGBTQIA+

Kerala-based NGO Vanaja Collective has alleged that the family of a Malappuram woman is forcibly detaining her to prevent her from going with her lesbian partner. The detained woman ‘A’ had appeared before the Kerala High Court on June 19, in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by her partner Sumayya Sherin, and said that she wishes to go with her family. However, she later allegedly texted her partner saying that she was forcibly detained in a hospital in Kozhikode and given medication. Officers from the One Stop Home under the Malappuram Women’s Protection Office (WPO) visited her home in Kondotty on Tuesday, June 27, to assess the situation. However, disturbing scenes followed as residents and family members gathered in large numbers at the house, allegedly resulting in violence.

The two women – Sumayya and ‘A’ – who hail from Malappuram, were living together in Ernakulam since January this year after a Malappuram Magistrate Court issued an order in their favour. However, 21-year-old A was forcibly taken from her workplace in Ernakulam on May 30. Sumayya filed complaints with the Kolenchery and Kondotty police on the same day, and filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on June 5. Even though the court ordered A to be presented on June 9, the family’s lawyer requested time till June 19 to produce her.

Arsha, executive member of Vanaja Collective, told TNM that A texted her partner from her mother’s phone on June 24 and 25, describing alleged mistreatment by her family and health professionals. “I was taken straight to a psychologist in the University area. From there, I was taken to Manohar Hospital in Kozhikode. There they recorded my condition as unbalanced and stressed. I was stressed, but that was to be able to see you and come with you,” the texts purportedly sent by A read. “I tried to run away but they captured me,” the texts further said.

The texts also allegedly imply that A was given medication illegally. “No one understood, however much I tried to explain. It became obvious that they wouldn't send me to you if I kept insisting on that, so for a few days I said I don't want to go. But again, things came to a point where they couldn't keep me in. Then the doctor increased the dosage,” the texts said.

The texts said to be sent by A also alleged that she told officers from the High Court that she wished to go with Sumayya. “Two people came saying they are from the High Court. I told them also that I want to come to you. But even they spoke as if this was not making sense to them. They did not state it as such, but it was evident from how they spoke,” the texts read.

Following a complaint by Vanaja Collective, officers from the One Stop Home under the Malappuram WPO visited A’s home around 8 am on Tuesday, June 27. Sruthy, an officer at the Women's Protection Office told TNM that the team comprised One Stop Home administrator Rahnas and a case worker. Malappuram ASP Vijay Bharath Reddy said that two police officers accompanied the WPO officers to offer protection to them. The ASP also told TNM that the officers conducted mediation with the family for almost four hours and took the statements of both A and her family. “The WPO officers will submit a report to the sub collector based on the statement, and further action will be decided based on that,” he said.

Vanaja Collective’s Arsha said that the events that unfolded at A’s home in Kondotty on Tuesday were violent. “There were around nine or 10 cars full of people gathered there. They used force and beat up A, even in the presence of the officers. By noon, they made her get into a car by force and said they were taking her to Manohar Hospital. We are not aware of where exactly they took her,” Arsha said. She added that Sumayya is currently with Vanaja Collective.

Videos from the incident accessed by TNM showed family members trying to push A into a car while she resisted. Videos also showed several men gathered on the road outside her home. The ASP added that he has received information about a tussle at A’s home today and will look into the matter and register a case if required.

Sruthy from the Malappuram WPO said that the police chased the car in which the family took A, but the ASP denied this. “Currently, the locus standi is that A informed the High Court on June 19 that she wished to stay with her family. The court allowed that. The police cannot take her from the family now as that would be in violation of the court order. We will act according to what the sub collector decides based on the WPO officers’ report,” the ASP informed. He further clarified that this is a larger social issue and that the police cannot do anything by force that will create more chaos.

Arsha said that the WPO officers will submit their report to the sub collector on Wednesday, June 28. “We are worried for A as any further action will have to wait another day before the sub collector issues an order. We do not know what dangers A will be exposed to within that time,” she added.