Kerala woman tells HC she wishes to stay with family, not lesbian partner

Sumayya Sherin, a 21-year-old woman from Malappuram, had filed a habeas corpus petition on June 5 alleging that her partner was forcibly taken by her family from the couple’s workplace in Ernakulam on May 30.

news LGBTQIA+

Sumayya Sherin’s legal battle to be reunited with her lesbian partner arrived at a seeming dead end on Monday, June 19, after her partner, A, stated in front of the Kerala High Court that she preferred to stay with her family. Sumayya, a 21-year-old woman from Malappuram, had filed a habeas corpus petition on June 5 alleging that A was forcibly taken by her family from the couple’s workplace in Ernakulam on May 30. The court initially ordered that A be presented on June 9, but her family’s lawyer requested time till June 19. Accordingly, A appeared in court on Monday along with her family and their lawyer.

Gargi H of the Vanaja Collective, a women-led collective that helps marginalised communities, told TNM that A was surrounded by her family and lawyers when she was in court. “There was no chance for Sumayya to speak to her. Some of A’s documents, including ID cards, that were with Sumayya were handed over to her,” she said.

Sumayya had earlier told TNM that she had been living with A since January this year, after a Magistrate court refused to entertain the objections raised by their families. “We have been in a relationship for around two years. Her family had once already held her captive when they first came to know about us,” she said.

Neither Sumayya nor the Vanaja Collective knew where A’s family had taken her after she was taken from her workplace in May, said Gargi. “Her family had not given her a phone. Even earlier, before Sumayya and she started living together following the order of the Malappuram Magistrate court, A was denied her phone or any other means of communication by her family,” she said.

After A was allegedly taken by her family, Sumayya discontinued her work and had since been staying with the Vanaja Collective. On Monday, she moved to a relative’s house in Malappuram. “The relatives don’t seem to be creating any issues as of now. Her family currently stays abroad,” Gargi said, adding that Sumayya hasn't faced any incidents of hate so far.

“Sumayya is a young person and is obviously heartbroken. Vanaja Collective has been helping her with legal and other aid till now. She wishes to pursue Bachelors in Sociology, and we are helping her submit applications for that. We will provide all kinds of support she needs, including for her mental health,” Gargi said.

