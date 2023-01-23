At least 20 passengers injured as bus falls into canal in TN’s Cuddalore

The injured have been admitted to Vriddachalam General hospital, where the condition of a few is stated to be serious.

At least 20 passengers were injured when a state transport bus overturned and fell into a canal at Komangalam near Vriddachalam in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Monday, January 23, police said. The injured have been admitted to Vriddachalam General hospital, where the condition of a few is stated to be serious.

According to Vriddachalam police, the bus driver Saravanan lost control after he tried to swerve to avoid hitting a minivan coming from the opposite direction, and the bus fell into a canal.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivakumar, who was passing through a nearby area, reached the spot and made arrangements for the ambulance, and spoke to the doctors at the Vriddachalam general hospital. The bus was proceeding to Vriddachalam from Seppakkulam village and had 40 people on board.

Recently, five members of a family, including two children, were killed in a multiple collision involving the car in which they were travelling and a lorry, on the Chennai-Trichy national highway near Veppur in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. The car, bound for Chennai, halted near Veppur in the early hours owing to the traffic congestion caused due to the construction of a flyover at Iyyanarpalayam, when a speeding lorry crashed into the car from behind.

With IANS inputs