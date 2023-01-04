Five members of a family including two kids killed in crash on Chennai-Trichy highway

The car halted near Veppur owing to the traffic congestion caused due to the construction of a flyover at Iyyanarpalayam, when a speeding lorry crashed into it from behind.

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed in a multiple collision involving the car in which they were travelling and a lorry, on the Chennai-Trichy national highway near Veppur in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, police said on Tuesday, January 3. The car, bound for Chennai, halted near Veppur in the early hours owing to the traffic congestion caused due to the construction of a flyover at Iyyanarpalayam, when a speeding lorry crashed into the car from behind.

"Due to the impact, the car surged forward and hit a car in front of it and crashed between lorries. The car was completely crushed and all the five occupants died on the spot," a senior police official said. Police identified the man driving the ill-fated car as Vijayaraghavan of Nanganallur, Chennai. His mother, wife and two children, too, died on the spot. Police, who rushed to the place, retrieved the bodies and sent them to a government hospital in Cuddalore for autopsy. The lorry driver, who fled after the accident, was later caught and detained by the police.

Recently, four men from Tamil Nadu were killed in a road accident while they were heading towards Gokarna after New Year celebrations in Goa. The deceased persons were identified as Arun Pandian, Vipul, Mohammed, and Shekaran. The car they were travelling in collided head-on with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Sunday, January 1. Police said that the KSRTC bus was going from Hubbali to Gokarna when the accident took place. One of the passengers in the car sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital while the other four died on the spot. The accident happened at Baleguli village in Ankola taluk of Kanwar district on National Highway 66.