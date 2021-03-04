Learning Tamil will not persuade TN people: Kamal Haasan takes dig at PM Modi

“Won’t we understand the reason behind this sudden love, especially after the announcement of the elections?” Kamal asked.

news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

Taking a direct dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s display of affection towards the Tamil language during a recent speech, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that Tamil people are not dim witted. “Won’t we understand the reason behind this sudden love, especially after the announcement of the elections?” Kamal asked.

“The politics where one thinks that wearing Kashmiri cap in Kashmir and Nagaland head-gear in Nagaland will endear the people of the state towards the wearer is over,” Kamal said adding, “If they were to speak a couple of lines from our language, or say a couplet from Tirukkural wrong, would we be persuaded to vote? We won’t vote, we would only mark them.”

“Tamils are not for sale, their votes are also not for sale,” he said and urged the people to give a mandate to his party to establish a corruption-free government.

Forming an alliance with actor turned politician Sarath Kumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) for the upcoming April 6 Assembly elections, Kamal reiterated that he is keen on forging ties with good people. Kamal said several parties have initiated discussions for a possible electoral alliance with the MNM and he will shake hands with like-minded parties.

“Many parties are holding discussions and some like the AISMK shook hands. We will decide on an alliance first before talks on seat-sharing,” Kamal told reporters in Chennai. The actor rode the metro to Alandur besides addressing gatherings in Mylapore.

Meanwhile, Kamal announced that former President APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific advisor V Ponraj, who has joined the MNM, will be the Vice President of the party. Announcing his party's poll assurances, Kamal said MNM is committed to ensuring the dignity and recognition of homemakers. MNM has released a seven-point manifesto for women, youth and sports development.

“There will be 50% reservation for women in the uniform sector. Hostels will be made available in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress,” he said. Establishing banks that will be run by women and for women, too, figured in the party's agenda which also promised jobs to 50 lakh youth and monetisation of households.

(With inputs from PTI)