Lavanya case: CBI team begins probe, visits school where she studied

A team of CBI officials led by Vidya Jayant Kulkarni commenced their investigation by interrogating the school and hostel authorities and inspecting the school's premises, police said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, February 21, launched its probe into the death of a 17-year-old school girl in Tamil Nadu, allegedly by suicide, amid allegations she was forced to convert to Christianity. A CBI team arrived on Monday at Michaelpatti village near Thirukattupalli and enquired the authorities of the missionary school where the teenage girl was studying. The girl hailed from Vadugapalayam hamlet in Ariyalur district.

The team of CBI officials led by Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, an IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre and appointed as Joint Director in November last year, reached Michaelpatti in the afternoon and commenced their investigation by interrogating the school and hostel authorities and inspecting the school and hostel premises, police said. The investigation into the cause of death was transferred to the CBI, following a plea by the parents of the deceased girl in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court for a central probe.

On January 16, the Thirukattupalli police had booked a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and sections 75 (punishment for cruelty to child), 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person), and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other Imprisonments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police arrested the 67-year-old hostel warden of the school. Subsequently, after the death of the girl on January 19, the case took a different turn with charges that she had been forced to end her life after attempts at forcible conversion by the school.

A video was released of Lavanya on her deathbed, saying that two years ago, another nun at the school, Raquel Mary, had asked her to convert to Christianity. When the man recording the video — a VHP activist called Muthuvel — asks her if her refusal to convert was the reason she was mistreated, Lavanya says, “It could be so.” In another controversy, after the accused school warden came out of jail on bail, DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj garlanded her in front of the Tiruchirapalli jail.

