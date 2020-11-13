‘Laughed, cried on family scenes’: Captain Gopinath after watching ‘Soorarai Pottru’

In a series of tweets, Captain GR Gopinath listed his best takes on ‘Soorarai Pottru', which was loosely based on his book ‘Simply Fly’.

High praises continue to come in on Suriya-Aparna Balamurali Soorarai Pottru, which released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. But perhaps the biggest tip of the hat has come from Captain GR Gopinath himself, the man whose book inspired this film, directed by Sudha Kongara. “Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real rollercoaster. Yes, watched it last night. I couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories,” he tweeted early on Friday morning.

In a series of tweets, Gopinath listed his best takes on the film that was loosely based on his book Simply Fly. “Dramatised but true to the undying spirit of the triumph of hope against the struggles and tribulations of an entrepreneur with disadvantaged rural background over overwhelming odds,” noted the founder of Air Deccan.

Gopinath was also all praise for Aparna Balamurali for her portrayal as Bommi in Soorarai Pottru. “The portrayal of my wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out, of a woman who had her own mind, strong but soft, feisty, fearless and an inspiration to rural women, especially who are equal and can be entrepreneurs in their own right,” Gopinath said. Fans, too, have been raving about her characterisation, praising Sudha for her vision as a director.

On Suriya’s performance, Gopinath had more warmth to share. “Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom,” he added. Notably, in his interviews earlier, Gopinath had shared that he had not watched any of Suriya’s films.

His final tweet was in appreciation of the director herself. “And kudos and a big salute to director Sudha, to have balanced very deftly a male-centric story led by Suriya, by portraying a wife, acted by Aparna, who was a powerful counterbalance in an inspiring and heartwarming way,” he said.

Captain GR Gopinath, who introduced ‘low-cost aviation’ in India by founding Air Deccan, is the inspiration behind the making of this film. Suriya plays Nedumaran Rajangam, loosely based on Gopinath’s character, while actor Aparna Balamurali played Bommi, also loosely based on Gopinath’s wife Bhargavi.