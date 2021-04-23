KTR tests positive for coronavirus, urges his contacts to get tested

This comes days after his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for the coronavirus.

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration and Development, KT Rama Rao (KTR), tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Minister, who is also the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's working president, asked those who were in contact with him to get tested.

KTR tweeted, â€œIâ€™ve tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home. Those of you who have met me in the last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested and take care (sic)."

Iâ€™ve tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home



Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 23, 2021

Earlier this week, KTR was busy touring his constituency of Siricialla as part of different development programmes. Officials and others who came in contact with him are likely to get tested.

This comes days after his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) tested positive for the coronavirus. KCR is currently isolating in his farmhouse at Erravalli and his health is being monitored by a team of doctors. On Wednesday, the CM was accompanied to Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad along with KTR and Rajya Sabha MP J Santhosh Kumar for a series of routine tests.

Earlier on Thursday, KTR said that all frontline workers in the Municipal Administration Department were being vaccinated. He said that the percentage of vaccination in 141 Municipalities is 95.55% and 96.19% under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). KTR stated that they were "striving for 100% at the earliest."

So far as many as 36.09 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in Telangana with 1.06% vaccine wastage. On Thursday alone, the state reported as many as 6,206 fresh cases of which GHMC accounted for 1,005 cases. The state also saw 29 COVID-19 related fatalities. As per the media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the state now has 52,726 active cases.