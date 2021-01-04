Watch: Nithiin and Rakul Preet’s intriguing ‘Check’ teaser

The film also stars Priya Prakash Varrier.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser of Nithiin's film Check was released online on Sunday grabbing the attention of the film enthusiasts.

Going by the teaser Nithiin plays the character named Aditya, a chess player but serving prison on the charges of treason. The teaser also introduces Rakul Preet Singh as a lawyer who is determined to prove Aditya’s innocence.

Sharing a glimpse of the film, Nithiin took to Twitter and wrote “The wait is finally over. Here's the 1st glimpse of #Check ! So excited! Hope you all like it.”

Check is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who became a sensation after her wink from Oru Adaar Love became viral.

According to reports, the film is about organ donation. Interestingly, though the teaser did not feature Priya Prakash Varrier, her name has been trending on social media. The film is bankrolled by V Anand Prasad under the banner Bhavya Creations. Veteran music composer MM Keeravani is composing the music and background score for this film.

Meanwhile, Nithiin is also working on the Telugu remake of Ayushmanm Khurrana's Andhadhun, which is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Tammannah and Nabha Natesh have been roped in to play the female leads in this flick. Tammannah will be reprising the role done by Tabu in the original but her role will be reworked to suit the Telugu audiences, say sources. Nithiin's father Sudhakar Reddy had bagged the Telugu remake rights and now we hear that he will be producing it under his banner Sreshth Movies. Nithiin's other film waiting for release is Rang De, in which he shares the screen space with Keerthy Suresh. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.