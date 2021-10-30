â€˜Koozhangal is the perfect choiceâ€™: Shoojit Sircar responds to Sardar Udham-Oscars row

Controversy broke out on social media regarding Indiaâ€™s official entry for the Oscars after music director Indraadip Dasgupta, a jury member, stated earlier that â€˜Sardar Udham Singhâ€™ did not make it to the cut as it projected hatred towards the British.

Flix Cinema

Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) is the perfect choice to be India's official entry for the Oscars, director Shoojit Sircar said on Saturday, October 30, as controversy broke out in some circles over his film Sardar Udham not making the cut.

Discussion on the issue began on some social media platforms after Bengali music director Indraadip Dasgupta, one of the 15 jury members appointed by the Film Federation of India (FFI) to select this year's Oscar entry, told Times of India that Sircar's film on freedom fighter Sardar Udham did not make the cut as it projected hatred towards the British. Indraadip's comments were widely circulated on social media with several people asking the jury for its views.

The FFI jury was headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun. "I just want to say that Pebbles is an absolutely great and perfect choice because I have just seen the film. And I think Shaji N Karun, who was chairing the jury, is a very respected personality, at least for filmmakers like us, and we look up to him," Sircar told PTI in an effort to quell the discussion. He also added that he knows that the decision taken by Shaji will be suitable. "As a filmmaker, I always respect the jury's decision and I abide by it," Shoojit added.

Shoojit said he had had never vouched for a film which could win at the Oscars but he has a very strong feeling that Pebbles could manage a nomination and may also win.

After Indraadipâ€™s comments received flak on social media, filmmaker Shaji N Karun clarified to Hindustan Times that the jury chose Pebbles because it was the best movie in the lot submitted for their consideration. Koozhangal (Pebbles) , directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, was submitted as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards on October 23. Fourteen films, including Malayalam feature Nayattu , Tamil film Mandela, Sardar Udham, Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan and Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah, were submitted for the jury's consideration.