Debutant filmmaker PS Vinothraj’s Koozhangal (
Koozhangal bagged the Tiger Award at International Film Festival of Rotterdam this year. Koozhangal was the first Tamil film to win the award. The movie was also screened in numerous other international film festivals. The film stars Chellapandi and
Fourteen films were reportedly shortlisted as India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards. The list included movies such as Malayalam film Nayattu, Tamil movie Mandela and Hindi film Sardar Udham, among others. As per Scroll.in's report, the announcement was made on Saturday by Shaji N Karun, the chairperson of the 15-member selection committee. The report also adds that the committee’s decision to select Koozhangal as India’s official entry for Oscars 2022 was unanimous.
Koozhangal is inspired from director Vinothraj PS’s personal life. The Madurai-based filmmaker reportedly had to drop out of school in fourth grade and worked in a textile factory till he turned 19, in order to overcome financial hurdles.
Koozhangal has music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vignesh Kumulai and Jeya Parthi handled the camera, while Ganesh Siva was roped in as the editor for the project.
Watch the trailer of Koozhangal (Pebbles) here:
There’s a chance to hear this!— Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021
“And the Oscars goes to …. “
Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives …. ❤️❤️#Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures
Can’t be prouder , happier & content pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI